Coronavirus outbreak edges closer to pandemic

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
In South Korea, coronavirus cases quadrupled over two days, as 144 members of a religious sect tested positive. In Singapore, clusters of infection have been traced to two churches, a hotel business meeting, a health products shop and a construction site. In Iran, an outbreak has seeded new cases in Lebanon and Canada — a […]
U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and new data that suggested the outbreak is harming the U.S. economy. Conway G. Gittens has the market recap.

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters.

