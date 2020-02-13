Global  

India hitting US 'very hard' on trade, says Donald Trump

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which the President said he will "talk business" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote American products. President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel...
News video: Trump calls Modi 'friend', but says 'not treated well by India'| OneIndia News

Trump calls Modi 'friend', but says 'not treated well by India'| OneIndia News 01:29

 Ahead of his first visit to India on Feb 24-25, US pres Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction with the country said that a big trade deal will be off for now. He has often called India the tariff king and it is largely over this sticking point that India and US have not reached an agreement on a...

