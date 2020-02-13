India hitting US 'very hard' on trade, says Donald Trump
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which the President said he will "talk business" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote American products. President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel...
Ahead of his first visit to India on Feb 24-25, US pres Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction with the country said that a big trade deal will be off for now. He has often called India the tariff king and it is largely over this sticking point that India and US have not reached an agreement on a...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris..
U.S. President Donald Trump will be shielded from the sight of slums by a newly built wall when he visits the city of Ahmedabad during a visit to India this... Reuters Also reported by •Mid-Day •Reuters India