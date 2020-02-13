Global  

With 4 deaths in Iran and more on 3 continents, fears of coronavirus pandemic rise

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
HONG KONG — An alarming surge of new coronavirus cases outside China, with fears of a major outbreak in Iran, is threatening to transform the contagion into a global pandemic, as countries around the Middle East scrambled to close their borders and continents so far largely spared reported big upticks in the illness. In Iran, […]
News video: Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths

Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths 00:57

 The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths. Edward Baran reports.

