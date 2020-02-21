Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > EU Poised To Create Massive Transatlantic Facial-Recognition Database, Link With US

EU Poised To Create Massive Transatlantic Facial-Recognition Database, Link With US

Eurasia Review Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
By Helen Buyniski

The EU is laying the groundwork for a massive international facial recognition database that may someday hook into the one maintained by the US, according to leaked internal documents.

National police forces of ten EU member states are calling for a legal framework to create a massive system of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio license, ID pics could be added to facial recognition database soon [Video]Ohio license, ID pics could be added to facial recognition database soon

Do you have an embarrassing driver's license or ID photo you wish no one would ever see? Unfortunately, that picture could be used by law enforcement soon.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.