EU Poised To Create Massive Transatlantic Facial-Recognition Database, Link With US Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

By Helen Buyniski



The EU is laying the groundwork for a massive international facial recognition database that may someday hook into the one maintained by the US, according to leaked internal documents.



National police forces of ten EU member states are calling for a legal framework to create a massive system of... 👓 View full article

