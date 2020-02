Eating a big breakfast rather than a large dinner may prevent obesity and high blood sugar, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Our body expends energy when we digest food for the absorption, digestion, transport and storage of nutrients. This ...

