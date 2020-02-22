Philippines: Faithful Told To Abstain From Clapping During Mass

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has urged the faithful to abstain from clapping during Mass, saying that the Eucharist is “a memorial of Calvary.”



“Who would have clapped at Calvary? Would the Blessed Mother and John the Beloved have clapped?” asked Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan.



