US election 2020: Bernie Sanders warns Russia to 'stay out'

Al Jazeera Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
US Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders tells Russia to stay out of America's elections after reports that Moscow is meddling in his campaign.
 Sen. Bernie Sanders was informed by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Sanders is briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with...
Bernie Sanders Takes a Shot at Washington Post (‘Good Friends’) When Asked About Timing of Russia Report

*Bernie Sanders* denounced Russian election interference in comments to the press today after reports that he was warned weeks ago about how Russia is trying to...
