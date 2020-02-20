Global  

Donald Trump Jr granted permit to hunt grizzly bears in Alaska

Independent Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Despite Trump Jr's high profile, the director of Alaskan wildlife conservation claims the win was 'pure chance, luck of the draw'
News video: Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally

Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally 02:07

 President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner propped up one another as well as the Republican policies implemented by both as they campaigned for re-election Thursday at a lengthy rally in Colorado Springs.

Pres. Trump Visits Colorado Springs, Democratic presidential candidates focus on Colorado.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was &quot;another misinformation campaign&quot; launched by Democrats. This report..

Trump swipes at foes, touts record, vows to hold Arizona in November

President Donald Trump hit familiar notes ranging from the economy to Arizona-focused issues such as immigration and sanctuary cities in a Wednesday night rally...
bizjournals Also reported by •ReutersIndian Express

India hitting US 'very hard' on trade, says Donald Trump

India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which...
Mid-Day

Tweets about this

504silver

FranD RT @DianeMariePosts: Ugh. Donald Trump Jr granted permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/ETzidnqukR 3 minutes ago

JasonMoehlman

Jason Moehlman Here’s to the bear! Don Jr. is the stupid looking one. Fred Bear was a hunter, Don Jr. is murderous asshole.… https://t.co/9GHXcchSFs 6 minutes ago

sinelo1968

Sinelo «Le conceden un permiso a Donald Trump Jr apra cazar el oso grizzly de Alaska» «Donald Trump Jr granted permit to h… https://t.co/acKYDOTXhn 7 minutes ago

jerryoakley4

jerry oakley RT @hazydav: Donald Trump Jr granted permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/1ROdI4nXxK 9 minutes ago

tmaksymowych

T Maksymowych, PhD RT @guardian: Donald Trump Jr granted permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/rKLY0Odz1H 9 minutes ago

stocklong

karen stock RT @XposeTrophyHunt: Why kill a grizzly.. it’s 2020, not the movie The Revenant.😒 @Protect_Wldlife @PeterEgan6 @_AnimalAdvocate @zbleumoon… 10 minutes ago

NW13543591

NW RT @GuardianAus: Donald Trump Jr granted permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/9rWek2Ivre 10 minutes ago

Sue251161

Sue W #DonaldTrumpJnr as sick in the head as #DonaldTrumpSnr Donald Trump Jr granted permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/mj6gG6b7uX 12 minutes ago

