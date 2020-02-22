Global  

A swarm of nearly 40,000 bees attacked police responding to a single bee sting report

CTV News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
A group of firefighters and police that were responding to a bee sting were attacked Thursday afternoon by a swarm of nearly 40,000 Africanized bees.
 Pasadena Fireman Matthew Busko has been on plenty of bee sting calls during his 12 years as a firefighter, but when he was on the first responding engine to a bee attack Thursday, he had no idea a swarm of up to 40 thousand bees was waiting for them.

