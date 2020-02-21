Global  

Second person dies in Italy from coronavirus

Khaleej Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The death prompted the lockdown of a dozen towns in northern Italy.
China virus cases drop as foreign fears rise

China virus cases drop as foreign fears riseFears mounted on Saturday over the rise of new cases and fatalities outside China from the new coronavirus outbreak, as the World Health Organisation warned of a...
WorldNews

