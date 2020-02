Britain will start re-introducing traditional blue passports next month, the interior ministry said on Saturday, replacing the burgundy European Union documents that have been in use since 1988.



Recent related videos from verified sources Mum feared her boob would explode after ruptured implant A mum has told how she feared one of her boobs would explode after her implant ruptured - and her breast swelled to the size of a MELON.Hannah Packham, 30, went under the knife in 2014, boosting her.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:25Published on January 23, 2020 Mum hid daughter from strangers because of "purple" birthmarks The mum of a girl with "purple" birthmarks bravely admitted she hid her from strangers for SIX weeks after she was born - and even used filters in photos she posted online.Sara Farrow, 27, was scared.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published on January 20, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Post-Brexit UK reverting to blue passports – made in the EU LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is ditching its European Union-style burgundy passports and returning tor traditional British blue — but the documents will be made in...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



Fitness gets a platform: Now, get a free entry ticket for 30 squats at a Delhi station Praveen Kumar hurries into Anand Vihar Railway Station where he has to receive a relative. After looking around for the platform ticket counter, he approaches...

IndiaTimes 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this