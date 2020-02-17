Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > No discovery of around 3,000-tonne gold deposits in U.P.’s Sonbhadra: GSI

No discovery of around 3,000-tonne gold deposits in U.P.’s Sonbhadra: GSI

Hindu Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The exploration works of the GSI for gold was not satisfactory and the results were not encouraging to come up with major resources for gold in Sonbhadra district, GSI Director General said
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

No discovery of around 3000-tonne gold deposits in UP's Sonbhadra: GSI

The exploration works of the GSI for gold was not satisfactory and the results were not encouraging to come up with major resources for gold in Sonbhadra...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee NewsKhaleej Times

Kin Mining upgrades Cardinia Gold Project mineral resource estimate to 945,000 ounces

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has updated the JORC resource estimate for the Cardinia Gold Project, near Leonora, Western Australia, to 945,000 ounces. The new mineral...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

joydeepghosh

joydeep ghosh RT @i_theindian: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has said there has been no discovery of gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 to… 2 minutes ago

chauhanshul

Anshul No discovery of around 3000-tonne gold deposits in UP's Sonbhadra: GSI https://t.co/OyZvHSIQ4z 7 minutes ago

BigilTamilan

#TwoLanguagePolicy RT @shruthihm1: CT Ravi avre, GSI has confirmed that there is no such discovery of Gold in UP. From where did you get this false news ? @… 8 minutes ago

Jitu_R

Jitendra Roy @MajorPoonia @myogiadityanath @narendramodi Fake! https://t.co/ZncDWK8g0j 9 minutes ago

RoshanReach

Roshan @anandmahindra Hope Mahindra's business plans aren't made in such haste and certainly not with such half baked illu… https://t.co/CJ4u2wDVzc 9 minutes ago

sadhuvaad

sadhuvaad RT @gopaldasagarwal: No discovery of around 3000-tonne gold deposits in UP's Sonbhadra:GSI The Geological Survey of India on Saturday said… 12 minutes ago

brpbhaskar

BRP Bhaskar Geological Survey of India denies report of huge gold deposits in UP https://t.co/YT1SnuA4Mb via @timesofindia 15 minutes ago

chetan_naik

CN RT @VazeIndian: @sgurumurthy Lol There is an old saying - 'खोदा पहाड़ निकली चुहिया 'यहां तो वो भी नही निकली' No discovery of around 3000-t… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.