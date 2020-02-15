Global  

A dozen towns in northern Italy are locked down after coronavirus deaths

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Schools, businesses and restaurant closed in a dozen northern Italian towns Saturday following reports of two deaths tied to the coronavirus outbreak
 
0
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy

Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy 00:32

 An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...

Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, Reuters reports that the latest developments include: 1. Europe reports their first coronavirus death occurred after an elderly Chinese tourist, who was..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy towns on effective lockdown after virus clusters form

ROME (AP) — A dozen towns in northern Italy were on effective lockdown Saturday after the new virus linked to China claimed a first fatality in Italy and...
Seattle Times

Italian towns on lockdown; virus clusters emerge in South Korea, Iran

A dozen towns in northern Italy were on effective lockdown Saturday after the new virus linked to China claimed a first fatality in Italy and sickened an...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CTV NewsReuters

