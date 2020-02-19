Canadian cruise ship passenger tests negative for coronavirus in Cornwall, Ont.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Alameda Woman Talks About Her Ordeal Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship Andria Borba reports on Alameda woman finally home after extended trip on quarantined cruise ship (2-25-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:57Published 16 hours ago CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources First coronavirus case in Israel, cruise ship passenger tests positive Health Ministry says infected woman is in quarantine, while other 11 returning passengers from cruise that was quarantined off Japan test negative

Haaretz



MS Westerdam cruise ship passenger cleared of coronavirus: reports After Holland America's MS Westerdam disembarked, a passenger tested positive for coronavirus. Less than a week later, health officials cleared her.

USATODAY.com





