Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canadian cruise ship passenger tests negative for coronavirus in Cornwall, Ont.

Canadian cruise ship passenger tests negative for coronavirus in Cornwall, Ont.

CTV News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
A Canadian who recently arrived in Canada after being aboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan has tested negative for the illness while under quarantine in Cornwall, Ont.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation

Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation 01:10

 Passengers were seen on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner ahead of the disembarkation for those who tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday (February 18). Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato announced to the press that those who tested negative would disembark the ship on...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alameda Woman Talks About Her Ordeal Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship [Video]Alameda Woman Talks About Her Ordeal Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship

Andria Borba reports on Alameda woman finally home after extended trip on quarantined cruise ship (2-25-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:57Published

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' [Video]CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First coronavirus case in Israel, cruise ship passenger tests positive

Health Ministry says infected woman is in quarantine, while other 11 returning passengers from cruise that was quarantined off Japan test negative
Haaretz

MS Westerdam cruise ship passenger cleared of coronavirus: reports

After Holland America's MS Westerdam disembarked, a passenger tested positive for coronavirus. Less than a week later, health officials cleared her.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.