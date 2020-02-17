Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for campaign’s copy-and-paste strategy

Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for campaign’s copy-and-paste strategy

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Twitter suspended 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts Friday that the website said were violating its platform rules. The accounts were part of a social media strategy developed by former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign to create an online following — or at least the appearance of one. The plan was not OK with Twitter, which […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Stormzy deletes his Twitter and Instagram accounts

Stormzy deletes his Twitter and Instagram accounts 01:03

 Stormzy deletes his Twitter and Instagram accounts He has decided to delete his accounts without offering any kind of explanation to his fans. Stormzy has recently become involved in a high-profile feud with Wiley, with the grime stars exchanging insults over Twitter. The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teen Finds Her Photo in 'Dead Sister' Fundraiser [Video]Teen Finds Her Photo in 'Dead Sister' Fundraiser

When 17-year-old Safia Barkadle got a text about a fundraising page featuring her personal photos, she thought it was a joke. But it turns out the page was not a joke. Instead, the GoFundMe campaign..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:06Published

The best Michael Bloomberg memes, ranked [Video]The best Michael Bloomberg memes, ranked

Michael Bloomberg changed the presidential campaign game by going to viral meme accounts.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg's social media strategy is under fire as Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for platform manipulation

Mike Bloomberg's social media strategy is under fire as Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for platform manipulation· On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Twitter had suspended 70 accounts for violating its terms. · The accounts in question were tweeting support...
Business Insider

Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts Supporting Bloomberg for ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’

Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts Supporting Bloomberg for ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’Twitter suspends 70 Bloomberg campaign supporters' accounts for violating social media platform's rules, including 'platform manipulation and spam.'
Mediaite


Tweets about this

GrimKeeper_

Grim Keeper RT @latimes: Breaking: Twitter suspends 70 accounts posting pro-Michael Bloomberg content, citing rules on paid and duplicate tweets https:… 20 seconds ago

JanetTxBlessed

💞❤️🇺🇸🌹Janet 🌹🇺🇸❤️💞 RT @brb_covfefe: Twitter Is Suspending 70 Pro-Bloomberg Sock Puppet Accounts For Using Russian-Style Trolling https://t.co/0z21bFvcK5 22 seconds ago

Dasle1975

Elshad from Azerbaijan RT @SkyNews: Twitter suspends 70 accounts promoting presidential wannabe Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/v9SR6wNYAL 37 seconds ago

LaCorteNews

LaCorte News Twitter strikes again. https://t.co/GZoPQK0j29 37 seconds ago

soniemills1

Deplorable Sonie RT @KimPKAG2020: Well Lookie Here! Bloomberg Accounts Suspended! Wonders Never Cease!🙌🏻🇺🇸 Twitter suspends 70 Bloomberg-boosting accounts… 42 seconds ago

LarrySc07937227

Larry Schultz @ABC @CBS @MSNBC @NBC @BreitbartNews @FoxNews @LAtimes @nytimes @WhatfingerNews It's about time you liberal publish… https://t.co/HNNqS8Nbfu 44 seconds ago

WisePaxCat

Wise PaxCat (Remove Impeached Occupant 45) RT @RVAwonk: Twitter is suspending 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts found to be posting identical messages in a way that violates the company’s ru… 50 seconds ago

NY19forProgress

419 Scammers for Pete Buttigieg RT @NYforSanders: BREAKING: @MikeBloomberg created his own IRA to mimic #RussianInterference tactics and got busted on Twitter https://t.… 51 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.