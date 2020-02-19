Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Rare rainbow snake spotted in Florida for the first time in 50 years

Rare rainbow snake spotted in Florida for the first time in 50 years

CTV News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
A hiker in Florida found and took pictures of a rare rainbow snake, a species that experts say hasn't been seen in the area for more than 50 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Elusive Rainbow Snake Spotted In Florida After 50 Years

Elusive Rainbow Snake Spotted In Florida After 50 Years 00:35

 An elusive rainbow snake was recently seen in Florida.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Florida car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients [Video]South Florida car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients

A former salesman at a Florida Porsche dealership has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for scamming more than 30 customers out of about $3 million by creating fake sales orders for rare cars.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:18Published

Conservationists astonished as rare hornbill chicks born in captivity [Video]Conservationists astonished as rare hornbill chicks born in captivity

Hidden cameras at Chester Zoo have captured footage showing the hatching of two rare hornbill chicks – the first of their kind to hatch in the UK in 13 years. It’s believed to be the only time..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Tweets about this

goose68ca

Goose ♿ 🇨🇦 RT @CTVNews: Rare rainbow snake spotted in Florida for the first time in 50 years https://t.co/XgKmenj5Fp https://t.co/1nSPenpJdt 2 minutes ago

feedpushr

Feedpushr feeds. A rare rainbow snake was spotted in a Florida forest for the first time in 50 years. Don't worry, it's harmless https://t.co/nOFce5mCbQ 6 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Rare rainbow snake spotted in Florida for the first time in 50 years https://t.co/XgKmenj5Fp https://t.co/1nSPenpJdt 10 minutes ago

bwilder67

Beth Wilder RT @whnt: WOW! A hiker in Florida found and took pictures of a rare rainbow snake, a species that experts say hasn’t been seen in the area… 15 minutes ago

WSMV

WSMV News4 Nashville If you find gold at the end of a rainbow, what do you find at the end of a rare rainbow snake? Fear? yeah, probably… https://t.co/2sb6yKpeSS 26 minutes ago

burghline

BURGHline.com A Rare Rainbow Snake Was Spotted In A Florida Forest For The.. https://t.co/6FdvXPojdT https://t.co/NoCL292Kim 46 minutes ago

atsushi19680201

arthur Rare rainbow snake spotted in Florida. Don't worry, it's harmless - CNN https://t.co/84XMTiWgWk 49 minutes ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 WOW! A hiker in Florida found and took pictures of a rare rainbow snake, a species that experts say hasn’t been see… https://t.co/wkDikimL0S 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.