Another rail blockade springs up in Saskatoon

CTV News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Another rail-line protest has sprung up in Saskatoon today, even after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered all blockades along transportation routes dismantled.
Partial rail blockade in support of Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs erected in Saskatoon

At around 1 p.m. demonstrators from Saskatoon gathered at the rail lines near Avenue J South, holding signs, placing pallets on both sides of the track and...
CBC.ca


