In India, Trump Hopes For Crowds Of Millions, Sales Worth Billions

Eurasia Review Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
By Steve Herman

U.S. President Donald Trump departs for India Sunday on a 36-hour trip, having acknowledged he will not be returning home with an anticipated big trade deal.

“I’m really saving the big deal for later on,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “I don’t know if it’ll be done before the election, but...
News video: 'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India 02:04

 U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat. Emer McCarthy reports.

Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit [Video]Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defense and commercial ties in an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror [Video]PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:51Published


Trump departs for quick trip to India to see big crowds

U.S. President Donald Trump departed on Sunday on quick trip to India, where he is to see crowds so large that they will make the much ballyhooed turnout for his...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsIndiaTimes

After raucous welcome in India, Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJapan Today

