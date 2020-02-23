Global  

Zamboni driver forced into goalie net for Hurricanes as emergency backup

CTV News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A Zamboni driver was forced onto the ice as an emergency backup goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes after two of the team’s goalies were injured.
 After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

