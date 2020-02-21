Queensland police shoot man dead in Brisbane CBD 'holding a knife'

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A man has been shot and killed in Brisbane's CBD by police after reports he was carrying a knife.Details of the incident are murky but police have urged motorists to avoid the area. Two patients were reportedly assessed on scene."I... A man has been shot and killed in Brisbane's CBD by police after reports he was carrying a knife.Details of the incident are murky but police have urged motorists to avoid the area. Two patients were reportedly assessed on scene."I... 👓 View full article

