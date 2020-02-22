graylin_porter RT @mviser: The Sanders win was emphatic: he prevailed among those with college degrees and those without; in union, and nonunion household… 17 seconds ago

JoyHonesty Nevada caucuses: Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada caucuses, the AP projects #NevadaCaucus https://t.co/neb8yD8MNv 35 seconds ago

JoyHonesty RT @AP: Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, cementing his front-runner status. Sanders also won in New Hampshire and fin… 2 minutes ago

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @RawStory: Bernie Sanders wins Nevada Caucuses -- and takes the lead in the delegate race to be Democrats' 2020 nominee https://t.co/mH… 3 minutes ago

Bound Here By Evil! Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead - The Globe and Mail https://t.co/DJZtC85a4J 3 minutes ago

Deb H small business owner RT @AmplifyCapital: Public Education is a massive failure. Soccer mom, " I'm to busy for the important stuff" mentality of the past 3 de… 3 minutes ago

Melvin A Vieira Jr Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses https://t.co/v0ntpNYwaz 3 minutes ago