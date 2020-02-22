Global  

Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead

Khaleej Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Sanders leads national polls with an average of 28 percent support.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses 03:00

 Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada caucuses, suggesting he could be on his way to the Democratic nomination.

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing [Video]Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published

SANDERS WIN: Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses [Video]SANDERS WIN: Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses

Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published


Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead

LAS VEGAS -- Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses on Saturday, cementing his status as the Democrats' national...
Denver Post Also reported by •Chicago S-TNew Zealand HeraldNYTimes.comFrance 24Japan TodayReutersUSATODAY.com

Buttigieg warns Dems against a 'rush' to nominate Sanders, rips 'inflexible, ideological revolution'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg reacted to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucuses Saturday by pleading with Democrats...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

