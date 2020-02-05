Global  

Italian towns on lockdown after 2 virus deaths

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020
A dozen northern Italian towns were on effective lockdown on Saturday after the new virus linked to China claimed two lives in Italy and sickened an increasing number of people, who had no direct links to the origin of the virus.

The secondary contagions prompted local authorities in towns in Lombardy and Veneto to order...
News video: Coronavirus epidemic: Wuhan residents ordered to remain indoors

Coronavirus epidemic: Wuhan residents ordered to remain indoors 02:41

 One month after Wuhan sealed off its borders. The city’s millions of residents have been ordered to stay indoors.

