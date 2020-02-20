South Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death

Global  

Reuters India Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
South Korea reported 123 new confirmed coronavirus cases and a fourth death from the virus, taking the national tally to 556, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.
