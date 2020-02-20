Global  

Man shot dead by police in Brisbane CBD

SBS Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Queensland Police has confirmed officers have shot dead a man in Brisbane's CBD.
Man shot dead by police in Brisbane

Queensland Police has confirmed officers have shot dead a man in Brisbane's CBD.
SBS

Man shot dead by police after disturbance in heart of Brisbane

Mary Street is closed between Edward and Albert streets and will remain closed for some time after police were called to a disturbance.
Sydney Morning Herald


