News24.com | Dan Kriek: The 1913 Land Act, apartheid was devastating, now is the time for compassion Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

If the agricultural sector ever bought into the polarising push-back by conservative Afrikaner organisations, the land debate and any possible productive, solution-driven conversations will become redundant, writes *Dan Kriek*. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this