Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Mass masked wedding in the Philippines

Coronavirus: Mass masked wedding in the Philippines

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The annual event saw added coronavirus precautions as more than 200 couples tied the knot.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boston Hospitals Prepared For Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Boston Hospitals Prepared For Spread Of Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it expects coronavirus to spread in the United States and asked Americans to prepare. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:32Published

Moneywatch: Coronavirus Outbreak Causing Wedding Dress Shortage [Video]Moneywatch: Coronavirus Outbreak Causing Wedding Dress Shortage

Brides-to-be may find it's getting more difficult to find the right dress.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Medical masks at Philippines mass wedding

The annual event saw added coronavirus precautions as more than 200 couples tied the knot.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.