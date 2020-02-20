News24.com | South Korea coronavirus cases spike, as Italy and Iran take drastic steps

Cheryl Tuckett RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | South Korea coronavirus cases spike, as Italy and Iran take drastic steps https://t.co/oP6EzgQzaB 29 minutes ago 🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | South Korea coronavirus cases spike, as Italy and Iran take drastic steps: South Korea report… 47 minutes ago SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | South Korea coronavirus cases spike, as Italy and Iran take drastic steps: South Korea re… https://t.co/FQA3caMAYf 1 hour ago News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | South Korea coronavirus cases spike, as Italy and Iran take drastic steps https://t.co/oP6EzgQzaB 1 hour ago SPS RT @News24: South Korea is bracing for a spike in coronavirus cases after a 'super-spreader' event at a church 'cult' | @BISouthAfrica ht… 1 day ago Tamee RT @News24: South Korea coronavirus cases jump to 156 as sect infections spike https://t.co/nry4F2sKgg https://t.co/W2ypTMGDTr 2 days ago News24 South Korea is bracing for a spike in coronavirus cases after a 'super-spreader' event at a church 'cult' |… https://t.co/lH64drAWDJ 2 days ago Tshidi 💋 RT @News24: South Korea and Vietnam are asking millions to stay home to avoid coronavirus as more people get infected and die outside of Ch… 2 days ago