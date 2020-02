Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MILAN (AP) — Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons — two of the fashion world’s biggest creatives — will collaborate on Prada collections from Spring/Summer 2021 going forward indefinitely, the designers announced Sunday at a press conference on the sidelines of Milan Fashion Week. Prada, who has been the creative force behind one of luxury’s most […] 👓 View full article