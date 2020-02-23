Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Pakistan closes border with Iran over Covid-19 virus fears

Coronavirus: Pakistan closes border with Iran over Covid-19 virus fears

Khaleej Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tehran announced eight deaths from the novel coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran

Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran 02:41

 Afghanistan has recorded its first coronavirus case, but can the country's healthcare system cope with a possible outbreak?

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq extends ban on Iran arrivals amid coronavirus fears [Video]Iraq extends ban on Iran arrivals amid coronavirus fears

As authorities take preventive measures to avoid infections from neighbouring Iran, healthcare workers remain sceptical.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan, Turkey close borders with Iran over coronavirus fears

Turkey has joined Pakistan in "temporarily" closing its border with neighbouring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections there.
SBS

Pakistan, Turkey close borders with Iran as virus death toll rises

Turkey has joined Pakistan in "temporarily" closing its border with neighbouring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections there.
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.