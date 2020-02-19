Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Think Pink

Think Pink

OZY Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Banning the Pink Tax

Banning the Pink Tax 00:34

 A state legislator wants to ban gender-based price discrimination.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards [Video]Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards

The mission of the NAACP Image Awards is to celebrate the achievements of people of color in the arts, and those who "promote social justice through their creative endeavors." And while many gorgeous..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Dog stands still as two-year-old Thai girl applies makeup [Video]Dog stands still as two-year-old Thai girl applies makeup

Adorable footage shows a little girl applying makeup to her family's pet dog. Two-year-old Kate Ketdee raided her parents' cosmetics drawer last Saturday (February 8) afternoon. Instead of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pink Floyd co-founder joins Assange supporters in London protest march

Hundreds of people including Roger Waters, co-founder of the Pink Floyd rock group, and designer Vivienne Westwood, marched through central London on Saturday...
Reuters India Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Jessica Simpson, Eva Mendes, & More Stars Step Out for Create & Cultivate in L.A.

Jessica Simpson is all smiles as she steps out for the 2020 Create & Cultivate on Saturday afternoon (February 22) at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles. The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.