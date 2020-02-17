Global  

New Zealand surfer fights off great white shark by punching it repeatedly, cursing it off

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A 60-year-old man in New Zealand fought back against a great white shark on Saturday after he was attacked Saturday at Pauanui Beach, located in the Coromandel region.
