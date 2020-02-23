Global  

Iran neighbours close their borders as coronavirus toll rises

France 24 Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Iran’s confirmed death toll from the new coronavirus rose to eight on Sunday, the highest outside China, sending neighbouring countries scrambling to contain the outbreak.
