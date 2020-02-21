Global  

Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders

Japan Today Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Representative Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. election to hurt Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders.…
News video: Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign

Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign 01:54

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign. Produced by Jonah Green.

Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe [Video]Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, and said it was meant to..

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' [Video]Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris..

Trump Fingers Schiff as Smearing Bernie as Russia Favorite WHILE Smearing Bernie as Russia Favorite

Trump Fingers Schiff as Smearing Bernie as Russia Favorite WHILE Smearing Bernie as Russia FavoritePresident Donald Trump, and some of his supportive media, can't decide if they want to defend Bernie Sanders against claims of Russian interference, or add to...
Mediaite

India-bound Donald Trump takes poke at Bernie Sanders and Democrats - over Russia

Donald Trump claimed to reporters that the Democrats "don't want Bernie Sanders to represent them."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersDaily Caller

ReutersIndia

Reuters India Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders https://t.co/pryCKOyIty https://t.co/XNmWrRGHvq 6 seconds ago

TommyThomason

Despicable ol me in MN,🇺🇸✝️🎖🎣 RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING: Trump Accuses Schiff of Leaking Bernie-Russia Info, Calls For Investigation... RT IF YOU THINK THERE SHOULD B… 9 seconds ago

Evonne638967

Evonne Laforge RT @EyesOnQ: Trump accuses Schiff of leaking information that Russia was helping Sanders https://t.co/3qswD50Bf1 11 seconds ago

aristotle52

tom demetrion Trump Accuses Schiff Of Leaking Bernie-Russia Info, Calls For Investigation https://t.co/A6jytZxd5Z 51 seconds ago

cryptcointrader

Joe Sheridan New Topic *Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders* just posted in *Political New… https://t.co/hwZ7TFkYkb 1 minute ago

