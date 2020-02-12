Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Challenges Facing The World Today: The Case Of Bangladesh – OpEd

The Challenges Facing The World Today: The Case Of Bangladesh – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
By Kazi Anwarul Masud*

American economist Geoffrey Sachs (Columbia University and an expert on economic development and poverty) considers geography of nations as a true driver of economic development “because it affects the profitability of various kinds of economic activities, including agriculture, mining, and industry;...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were [Video]Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were

Three in four parents think they're better moms and dads than their own parents, according to new research.  Three in four respondents think parenting is more difficult in the modern world..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

2020 Toyota Yaris Driving Video [Video]2020 Toyota Yaris Driving Video

The all-new Toyota Yaris has been designed to meet the increasing challenges of everyday urban life. Today's compact car customers are amongst Europe's most demanding and they typically undertake..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:38Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.