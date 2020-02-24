Jan Maree Smith RT @7NewsMelbourne: .@Dreamworld_AU’s ad-hoc management of the deadly Thunder River Rapids ride masked the risk it posed to patrons, a coro… 2 minutes ago

Marie Dreamworld's ad-hoc management masked risk it posed to patrons, coroner finds https://t.co/sOjBXzJ1ph via @SBSNews 11 minutes ago

SBS Australia RT @SBSNews: Dreamworld's ad-hoc management of the deadly Thunder River Rapids ride masked the risk it posed to patrons, a coroner has foun… 53 minutes ago

SBS News Dreamworld's ad-hoc management of the deadly Thunder River Rapids ride masked the risk it posed to patrons, a coron… https://t.co/BhrrDqZaQk 3 hours ago

Nic McElroy RT @7NewsBrisbane: .@Dreamworld_AU’s ad-hoc management of the deadly Thunder River Rapids ride masked the risk it posed to patrons, a coron… 3 hours ago

7NEWS Wide Bay .@Dreamworld_AU’s ad-hoc management of the deadly Thunder River Rapids ride masked the risk it posed to patrons, a… https://t.co/D4aMku4kMn 3 hours ago

7NEWS Townsville .@Dreamworld_AU’s ad-hoc management of the deadly Thunder River Rapids ride masked the risk it posed to patrons, a… https://t.co/vGiKLAkusF 3 hours ago