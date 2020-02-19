Global  

'I want to be brave like you': Young boy asks US Democrat Pete Buttigieg how to tell world he is gay

SBS Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
"I'm rooting for you", Pete Buttigieg, the openly-gay former mayor, said in response to a last-minute question from a nine-year-old boy who asked how to tell others he was gay.
News video: Colorado Boy Asks Pete Buttigieg Serious, Momentous Question

Colorado Boy Asks Pete Buttigieg Serious, Momentous Question 01:53

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s Saturday night rally at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center started as most do.

9-year-old boy asks Pete Buttigieg for help telling the world he's gay [Video]9-year-old boy asks Pete Buttigieg for help telling the world he's gay

Pete Buttigieg addressed a 9-year-old boy during his Saturday rally, and the content of the discussion was shocking to many.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:46Published

Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues [Video]Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues

In a CNN Town Hall Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage and condemned Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently said "America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Young boy asks US Democrat Pete Buttigieg how he too can be 'brave' and tell the world he is gay

"I'm rooting for you", Pete Buttigieg, the openly-gay former mayor, said in response to a last-minute question from a nine-year-old boy who asked how to tell...
SBS

Nine-year-old boy adorably asks Pete Buttigieg advice on coming out as gay

With the sleeves of his green gingham shirt rolled and a voting badge pinned to his chest, a nine-year-old boy hopped onto the Denver, Colorado, stage to shake...
PinkNews


