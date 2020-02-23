Global  

'Total failure': Coroner delivers findings into fatal Dreamworld tragedy

New Zealand Herald Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
'Total failure': Coroner delivers findings into fatal Dreamworld tragedyDreamworld's handling of safety risks at the time of a horrific fatal ride tragedy was a "total failure" and the theme park's "shoddy record keeping was a significant contributing factor", a coroner has found.Coroner James McDougall...
Coroner blasts Dreamworld over 'systemic failure' that led to four deaths

Coroner James McDougall has handed down his findings into the Dreamworld tragedy, which claimed four lives in 2016.
Dreamworld tragedy: Queensland coroner to release findings into fatal ride

Dreamworld tragedy: Queensland coroner to release findings into fatal rideA Queensland coroner is poised to hand down his long-awaited findings from the inquest into the deaths of four people on a ride at Dreamworld more than three...
