tsaloranta RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: Mining firm, Teck Resources has decided to withdraw its application for the Frontier mine project. https://t.co… 2 minutes ago [email protected] RT @SpencerFernando: DISASTER: Teck Resources Withdraws Application For Massive Frontier Oilsands Mine. https://t.co/RU6zQWA4G5 5 minutes ago Anne Peters Teck Resources withdraws application for Frontier oil sands mine | https://t.co/v7quP5zCDT https://t.co/KRSSpyxZ91 9 minutes ago Jake Stinson Sr. DISASTER: Teck Resources Withdraws Application For Massive Frontier Oilsands Mine https://t.co/4dvb1v1nL8 11 minutes ago Dave Dunbar DISASTER: Teck Resources Withdraws Application For Massive Frontier Oilsands Mine https://t.co/uyRfSqW4f9 13 minutes ago Max🇨🇦⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @davidptarrant: Make no mistake, the Trudeau gov killed Teck along with all the jobs & benefits for Albertans, First Nations & Canadians… 19 minutes ago Terry Phillips RT @CTVNews: Teck Resources withdraws application for major Alberta oilsands project https://t.co/tKGqHl5bbX https://t.co/QeeRw5OMsF 23 minutes ago MScott How's Kenney going to spin this as Trudeau's fault now? Those capitalists are against us! https://t.co/nQMz1FMWVk 31 minutes ago