No. 3 House Democrat Clyburn of South Carolina to back Biden for president: Politico

Reuters India Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black lawmaker from the early voting state of South Carolina, is expected on Wednesday to endorse Joe Biden's presidential bid, according to a Politico report on Sunday.
 Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred Katayama reports.

