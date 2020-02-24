Global  

'Namaste Trump!' India Greets U.S. Leader With Epic Party — And Modest Policy Aims

NPR Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome celebration shows he knows his guest well: It's massive, and has Trump's name on it. But the president has downplayed expectations of a major trade deal.
News video: 'Namaste': Trump greets tens of thousands on Indian visit

'Namaste': Trump greets tens of thousands on Indian visit 02:06

 Tens of thousands of people packed into a stadium in western India to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday as he began his first official visit to the country at a time when relations have been buffeted by a trade dispute.

"Namaste Trump": India's nationalist leader holds huge rally for president's visit

Donald Trump was cheered by more than 100,000 Indians at the opening of the world's biggest cricket stadium on Monday, promising "an incredible trade deal" and...
Reuters Also reported by •Brisbane Times

Relations with India hold special place for US; Modi 'exceptional' leader: Donald Trump

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium, Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday. Trump and Prime...
IndiaTimes

