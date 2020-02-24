France’s former PM François Fillon goes on trial over ‘fake jobs’ scandal

Trial Date Set For Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli In College Bribery Scandal An October trial date was set Thursday for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli in the admissions bribery case in which they are accused of paying a half-million dollars to get their.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:06Published 17 hours ago