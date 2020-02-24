Global  

France’s former PM François Fillon goes on trial over ‘fake jobs’ scandal

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
France’s disgraced conservative former prime minister François Fillon goes on trial Monday over the fake-jobs scandal dubbed PenelopeGate after his wife, who was paid handsomely for work as her husband’s parliamentary assistant, which she allegedly never performed. The scandal sunk Fillon’s 2017 presidential bid. 
News video: Francois Fillon faces corruption charges over ‘Penelopegate’

Francois Fillon faces corruption charges over ‘Penelopegate’ 02:19

 Former French prime minister and presidential candidate is facing trial for paying his wife a million euros from public funds.

Week in Review: France's former PM goes on trial, Earth's changing pole and the Paris Agriculture Fair

This week FRANCE 24 visited the Paris Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'agriculture) – a must-do for French politicians from across the spectrum – as a former...
France 24 Also reported by •WorldNews

Former French prime minister and wife go on trial for fraud

PARIS (AP) — He could have been president of France. Instead, former Prime Minister Francois Fillon is going on trial to face fraud charges after he used...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24New Zealand HeraldWorldNews

