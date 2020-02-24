France’s former PM François Fillon goes on trial over ‘fake jobs’ scandal
Monday, 24 February 2020 () France’s disgraced conservative former prime minister François Fillon goes on trial Monday over the fake-jobs scandal dubbed PenelopeGate after his wife, who was paid handsomely for work as her husband’s parliamentary assistant, which she allegedly never performed. The scandal sunk Fillon’s 2017 presidential bid.
