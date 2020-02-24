Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mahathir Mohamad > Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king - sources

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king - sources

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the king, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, amid talks of forming a new coalition to govern the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia's king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

flipcritic

Soul Man RT @1AmyChew: JUST IN: Mahathir sends resignation letter to the King, reports Malaysian Insight. Under the constitution, if the PM resigns,… 2 seconds ago

podcast_kitchen

Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @Reuters: Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king - sources https://t.co/Zbqs1SnPAc https://t.co/HDuMErLnw2 15 seconds ago

Orrayayuri

Run RPL. RT @AWoLF4893: Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king - sources https://t.co/UiA9slshXu #1MDB 2 minutes ago

catreonot

Bucing Dido Hydrogen 🐱 RT @IndoPac_Info: #Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king Mahathir, 94, assumed office in May 2018 for his second stint as… 2 minutes ago

vivalanka

VivaLanka.com Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king https://t.co/dpRK8YcssD 3 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad sends resignation letter to king https://t.co/aywc4QaVQ8 https://t.co/OEhTfzashY 5 minutes ago

subhash580

Subhash Ghimire RT @RepublicaNepal: “The letter has been sent to His Royal Highness the King at 1 p.m.,” Mahathir’s office said in a statement. #Malaysia #… 6 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Amid Talks of Coalition Change, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Sends Resignation to King https://t.co/Cw1X63Xrv2 https://t.co/JozPSyFmQj 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.