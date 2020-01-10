Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Malaysian prime minister, 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, submits his resignation to the king
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up [Video]Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up

Former prime minister caught on audio recording purportedly seeking help from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation in shock move, leaves government in limbo

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to the country's king, his office said on Monday, leaving the government in limbo...
Reuters Also reported by •Bangkok PostBBC NewsEurasia ReviewNYTimes.com

Malaysian politics in turmoil amid new coalition talk

The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday after surprise weekend talks between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's party and other groups on...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesHindu

Tweets about this

TausifA97531451

TausifAhmad RT @BBCWorld: Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns https://t.co/CGqCGebgAa 4 seconds ago

drthakker9

D R Thakker 🇮🇳 RT @htTweets: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation after a bid by his allies to bring down the government an… 8 seconds ago

dmiaqstina

みやこ♡ RT @cnnbrk: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad submitted his resignation to the country's king, his office announced https://t.co/d… 17 seconds ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: #Urgent | Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir reportedly submits resignation to King https://t.co/342Ixdw5fI #SputnikUrgent… 27 seconds ago

BrettMasonNews

Brett Mason RT @SBSNews: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the king amid talks of a new governing coalition. h… 45 seconds ago

AisyahVictoria

Icha Asal Mangap 😜😝 RT @BBCBreaking: The Malaysian prime minister, 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, submits his resignation to the king https://t.co/6yFXfsBjmR 1 minute ago

nestumdotcc

nestum.cc RT @cnni: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation to the country's king on Monday, his office announced, a shoc… 1 minute ago

cauldumer

Umer Farooq RT @_Mansoor_Ali: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad resigns 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.