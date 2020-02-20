South Korea coronavirus cases jump as China tallies 150 more deaths

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest The president puts the country on 'red alert' due to the rapid rise in new cases, which are largely being traced back to church services. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published 19 hours ago Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:06Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases and two deaths among the group of new cases, Health Ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet on Friday.

CBC.ca 3 days ago



Wall Street steady as virus fears build; E*Trade surges on buyout deal U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as a rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised more concerns about the global impact of the...

Reuters 4 days ago





