South Korea coronavirus cases jump as China tallies 150 more deaths

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the president called for “unprecedented, powerful” steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
News video: New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China 00:46

 BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries. Chinese authorities said the mainland had 397 new...

Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest [Video]Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest

The president puts the country on 'red alert' due to the rapid rise in new cases, which are largely being traced back to church services.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases and two deaths among the group of new cases, Health Ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet on Friday.
CBC.ca

Wall Street steady as virus fears build; E*Trade surges on buyout deal

U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as a rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised more concerns about the global impact of the...
Reuters


