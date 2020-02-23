'Namaste Trump': PM Modi receives US President at Ahmedabad airport
Monday, 24 February 2020 () US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip. The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport here at 11.37 am, officials said. It was scheduled to land at 11.40 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached...
US President Trump, First Lady Melania arrived at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi accompanied them to the ashram in Ahmedabad. The Trumps tried their hand on spinning the 'charkha'. They also penned their thoughts on the visitors’ book. PM Modi was seen explaining the depiction of Gandhi's three...
US President Donald Trump landed in Ahmedabad with First Lady melania Trump. He was welcomed with a warm hug from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump is in India for a 36 hour standalone visit. He will..
Thousands of people gathered at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad for a mega-rally in honour of US President Donald Trump, who is visiting India. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •TIME •Indian Express •WorldNews •IndiaTimes •Zee News •DNA
PM Modi receives US President Trump at Ahmedabad airport
