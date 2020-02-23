'Namaste Trump': PM Modi receives US President at Ahmedabad airport

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip. The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport here at 11.37 am, officials said. It was scheduled to land at 11.40 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached...
News video: Trump in India: US President, First Lady visit Sabarmati Ashram, spin charkha

Trump in India: US President, First Lady visit Sabarmati Ashram, spin charkha 01:49

 US President Trump, First Lady Melania arrived at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi accompanied them to the ashram in Ahmedabad. The Trumps tried their hand on spinning the 'charkha'. They also penned their thoughts on the visitors’ book. PM Modi was seen explaining the depiction of Gandhi's three...

Watch: PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump to India with a hug [Video]Watch: PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump to India with a hug

US President Donald Trump landed in Ahmedabad with First Lady melania Trump. He was welcomed with a warm hug from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump is in India for a 36 hour standalone visit. He will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:22Published

'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump [Video]'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump

US president on his maiden India trip as Prime Minister Modi pulls out all stops to woo him amid differences over trade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published


In letter, activists protest Modi-Trump 'fascist alliance'

The "fascist alliance" between "forces attempting to erode democracy and curb freedom of speech and religion" is dangerous not just for India but the world as a...
Mid-Day

In Pictures: Namaste Trump – thousands welcome US president to India

Thousands of people gathered at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad for a mega-rally in honour of US President Donald Trump, who is visiting India.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •TIMEIndian ExpressWorldNewsIndiaTimesZee NewsDNA

Romni99

Romni🇮🇳🕉️ RT @OpIndia_com: President Donald Trump receives a warm welcome sprinkled with the colours of Indian culture: Here are some images https://… 17 minutes ago

OpIndia_com

OpIndia.com President Donald Trump receives a warm welcome sprinkled with the colours of Indian culture: Here are some images https://t.co/drMO9zzDYt 1 hour ago

NayanSinghRaj13

Nayan Singh Rajput Namaste India Trump🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 PM Modi receives US President Trump at Ahmedabad airport https://t.co/2ubRN58Kmx via… https://t.co/ywgGKfp85o 2 hours ago

