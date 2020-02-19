Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Who Benefits From The U.K.'s Immigration System Overhaul?

Who Benefits From The U.K.'s Immigration System Overhaul?

NPR Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
NPR's Noel King talks to Kate Andrews, economics corresponded for the British magazine The Spectator, about the U.K. making changes to the immigration system post Brexit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Priti Patel makes statement on new immigration system

Priti Patel makes statement on new immigration system 00:57

 Home Secretary Priti Patel has made a statement in the House of Commons on the UK's new points-based immigration system. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How The UK’s New Immigration Policy Will Affect Women [Video]How The UK’s New Immigration Policy Will Affect Women

The government has set out its new points-based immigration system, which includes a salary threshold of £25,600. Home secretary Priti Patel has suggested that staff shortages resulting from lower..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:28Published

Government accused of 'dog-whistle politics' on immigration [Video]Government accused of 'dog-whistle politics' on immigration

Labour has accused the Government of "dog-whistle politics" following Home Secretary Priti Patel's statement on the new points-based immigration system. Shadow Immigration Minister Bell Ribeiro-Addy..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Indians will gain from UK's new visa system

Thousands of more highly-skilled Indians could potentially land full-time jobs in Britain from next year as the UK launches a new points-based immigration...
IndiaTimes

UK to start ‘points-based immigration system’ giving preference to skilled migrants

The U.K. government on Tuesday unveiled a new points-based immigration system which will assess prospective immigrants based on their skills, qualifications, and...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

simonlaurence16

simon laurence @davidawfulbot @KerieinLondon 2016 report Europeans only The sum was calculated by deducting the cost of benefits… https://t.co/LoVbwAwtn1 3 hours ago

KalamaAlara

Āḷāra Kālāma RT @IndiaSpeaksPR: We have an opportunity to redefine NRC. Illegal immigrants take away benefits from our poorest, most of whom are Dalit a… 3 hours ago

FutureOfAg

Future of Ag UK's new immigration system: Who benefits, who loses from the new visa system - Livemint https://t.co/3K8aDgSZOB… https://t.co/Pzs6WZtCAQ 4 hours ago

EqualityandTru1

Equality and Truth @FoxworthFor14 @SenMikeLee Foxworth have you read the s386 bill. It blocks US from importing more foreign workers e… https://t.co/HsVv2ahT0q 7 hours ago

HappierMouth

Happier and with your mouth Open @zillaah707 @AndrewYang Replacing welfare with UBI, yes. So everyone benefits from the production of automation, un… https://t.co/UPmLUdiUjO 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.