Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Timeline: Mahathir and Anwar's turbulent relationship

Timeline: Mahathir and Anwar's turbulent relationship

Al Jazeera Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The tussle between old rivals Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, has shaped Malaysian politics for decades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Timeline: Mahathir and Anwar's turbulent relationship: The tussle between old rivals Mahathir, 9… https://t.co/Yr1eJwIhKo 27 minutes ago

AbdilleDahir

Abdille Hussein Twahir RT @AJEnglish: Mahathir and Anwar's turbulent relationship has shaped Malaysian politics for decades. A timeline of key events: https://t.… 1 hour ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Timeline: Mahathir and Anwar's turbulent relationship https://t.co/XKzo1u9qBO https://t.co/29GDYYWe6q 4 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Timeline: Mahathir and Anwar’s turbulent relationship https://t.co/nsizW9DaR3 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.