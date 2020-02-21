Third Coronavirus Patient Dies in Italy, Causing Lockdown of Lombardy and Veneto

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 3 days ago 16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Two dead, 79 infected in Italy as government fights to contains coronavirus outbreak Cases of the new coronavirus in Italy, the most affected country in Europe, rose on Saturday to nearly 80, killing two people and prompting the government to...

Reuters India 1 day ago



Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in one day An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, with officials announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy, while two cases...

Reuters 3 days ago





Tweets about this