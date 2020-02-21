Global  

Third Coronavirus Patient Dies in Italy, Causing Lockdown of Lombardy and Veneto

HNGN Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Third Coronavirus Patient Dies in Italy, Causing Lockdown of Lombardy and VenetoDeath of coronavirus patient has concerned officials and whether more will die from it. Italy has one of the worst outbreaks in Europe, containing it is important.
Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Serie A matches among sports fixtures cancelled in Italy after coronavirus outbreak

Serie A matches among sports fixtures cancelled in Italy after coronavirus outbreak 00:59

 Four Serie A matches have been postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto

Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the..

Credit: Wochit

16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day [Video]16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the..

Credit: Wochit


Two dead, 79 infected in Italy as government fights to contains coronavirus outbreak

Cases of the new coronavirus in Italy, the most affected country in Europe, rose on Saturday to nearly 80, killing two people and prompting the government to...
Reuters India

Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in one day

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, with officials announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy, while two cases...
Reuters


