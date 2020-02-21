Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > President Trump’s India trip includes massive rally

President Trump’s India trip includes massive rally

CBS News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
President Trump was greeted by more than 100,000 cheering fans when he arrived in India for a whirlwind trip. Trade tensions between the U.S. and India have escalated since the president took office, but Mr. Trump made a tentative promise to India, Weijia Jiang reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Heads To India For First Official Trip

President Trump Heads To India For First Official Trip 00:59

 Though President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on good terms, the countries have had a strained trade relationship.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News [Video]Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News

What is US President Donald Trump's India visit about? Is it merely optics? What does India gain out of it? Is a limited trade deal on the cards and why is trade such a sticking point between the two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:24Published

Donald Trump in India: 'For the US president, this trip can be seen as a pre-election rally of sorts' [Video]Donald Trump in India: "For the US president, this trip can be seen as a pre-election rally of sorts"

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 04:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Preparations Are Underway For Trump's First Official Visit To India

Last year, President Trump hosted India's prime minister at a rally in a Houston stadium. Next week, Narendra Modi returns the favor with a rally in his home...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comReuters IndiaKhaleej TimesEurasia ReviewFrance 24

Donald Trump’s India trip to produce huge crowds, little trade progress

Donald Trump’s India trip to produce huge crowds, little trade progressUS President Donald Trump anticipates a hero’s welcome in India on Monday, but the glitzy events filling his two-day visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.