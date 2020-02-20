Global  

Russia, Turkey preparing talks on fighting in Syria's Idlib province: TASS

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Russia and Turkey are preparing talks on how to de-escalate fighting in Syria's Idlib province, TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
News video: Turkey reiterates threats to Syria over Idlib

Turkey reiterates threats to Syria over Idlib 01:21

 Turkey has pledged military action against Syria if its ultimatum is not met by the end of February.

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses [Video]Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria has moved the NATO ally ever closer to direct conflict with Russia. As the two sides consider their next moves, Turkey is also pressuring its own allies by..

Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees [Video]Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees

Ankara says it will no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe after Turkish fighters killed in Syria's Idlib.

Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Syria by phone amid tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Friday to discuss the implementation of agreements on Syria's Idlib...
Turkey, Russia discussing joint-patrols option in Syria's Idlib: Turkish official

Turkey and Russia are discussing possible joint patrols around Syria's northwestern Idlib region as one option to ensure security there, a Turkish official said...
